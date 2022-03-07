SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend closures planned on M4

    MAIDENHEAD 134199-6

    Closures are planned on the M4 this weekend for smart motorway roadworks. 

    The motorway's westbound carriageway is set to close from Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) to Junction 8/9 Maidenhead on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13. 

    National Highways has also announced the following closures:

    Monday, March 7

    • M4 westbound closed from Junction 5 (Langley) to Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 10pm to 5.30am

    Tuesday, March 8

    • M4 westbound closed from Junction 5 (Langley) to Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 10pm to 5.30am

    Wednesday, March 9

    • M4 westbound closed from Junction 5 (Langley) to Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 10pm to 5.30am

    Saturday, March 12

    • M4 westbound closed from Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) to Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) from 6am on Saturday to 6am on Monday, March 14.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved