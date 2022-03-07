SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend closures planned on M4

Closures are planned on the M4 this weekend for smart motorway roadworks.

The motorway's westbound carriageway is set to close from Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) to Junction 8/9 Maidenhead on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13.

National Highways has also announced the following closures:

Monday, March 7

M4 westbound closed from Junction 5 (Langley) to Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 10pm to 5.30am

Tuesday, March 8

M4 westbound closed from Junction 5 (Langley) to Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 10pm to 5.30am

Wednesday, March 9

M4 westbound closed from Junction 5 (Langley) to Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) from 10pm to 5.30am

Saturday, March 12