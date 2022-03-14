All lanes reopened after M4 vehicle fire near Maidenhead

11:20AM, Monday 14 March 2022
UPDATE: 5.33pm
Fire services confirmed that Slough Fire Station was called to car fire on the M4 between junctions 7 and 9 at 9.15am this morning (Monday, March 14).
Assisted by Maidenhead Fire Station, crews put on the fire with a single hose reel. The cause of the fire is unknown.
UPDATE - 1.47pm: All lanes have since reopened.
Two lanes of the M4 are closed westbound between Maidenhead and Slough due to a vehicle fire.
Thames Valley Police has urged drivers to avoid the area if possible whilst emergency services extinguish the blaze.
Delays are likely whilst the lanes remain closed between junctions 7 (Slough) and 8/9 (Maidenhead).
Highways England said normal traffic conditions are not expected to return until at least 1pm.
**ROAD CLOSURE**— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) March 14, 2022
Two lanes are closed on the M4 Westbound between Junction 7 (Slough) and 8/9 (Maidenhead) due to a vehicle fire.
Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/hgpkNdlFhy
