All lanes reopened after M4 vehicle fire near Maidenhead

UPDATE: 5.33pm

Fire services confirmed that Slough Fire Station was called to car fire on the M4 between junctions 7 and 9 at 9.15am this morning (Monday, March 14).

Assisted by Maidenhead Fire Station, crews put on the fire with a single hose reel. The cause of the fire is unknown.

UPDATE - 1.47pm: All lanes have since reopened.

Two lanes of the M4 are closed westbound between Maidenhead and Slough due to a vehicle fire.

Thames Valley Police has urged drivers to avoid the area if possible whilst emergency services extinguish the blaze.

Delays are likely whilst the lanes remain closed between junctions 7 (Slough) and 8/9 (Maidenhead).

Highways England said normal traffic conditions are not expected to return until at least 1pm.