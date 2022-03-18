Keyless car thefts 'may get worse' in the Borough

Police have warned that thefts of keyless cars ‘may get worse’ in the Borough and are already causing problems for the force.

Jeff Pick of Thames Valley Police spoke to the Maidenhead Town Forum on Thursday (March 17), after councillors raised concerns about a possible rise in keyless vehicle thefts.

“It used to be that [thieves] changed the signal from the key in the house,” Jeff said. “They no longer do that. They have what we call a ‘relay’ which is a booster.

“All they do is get this booster and hold it against the house. It will boost the signal to the car, which can be started in less than a minute.”

Anti-theft security trackers in these cars operate for about 5-10 minutes. Jeff says thieves will take the car somewhere quiet, then search for the tracker to remove it.

“They will slash through the roof covering because the tracker system runs inside the roof under the upholstery,” said Jeff. “They know where the wires are.

“This is why the advice is now, if you have one of these cars, get a third-party tracker fitted,” he said.

A third-party tracker fitted at a garage will mean thieves do not know about it.

The police also advise putting a couple of Apple AirTags inside the car.

“This is not going to help us when they’re put inside a container because the container will block the signal,” Jeff said.

“[But] the AirTags are useful because they operate anywhere in the world. When the car comes out of the container and someone nearby has an iPhone, that AirTag will talk to the iPhone.

“That iPhone will send a message to you, saying your car is at Moscow airport or in Lagos, so at least we know.”

Jeff said these thefts were ‘not going to stop’ because the crime is so easy and the car manufacturers have been ‘less than helpful’ in aiding the police.

“I don’t want to be negative but this may get worse,” he said. “It’s such a well-organised crime.”

He reminded residents that the best way to protect the car is to keep the key in a faraday pouch, which blocks the signal completely.

“If the signal can’t get out of the house, they can’t boost it,” he said.

Another problem for the police is a new booster that can turn off all the Ring video doorbells for 10-15 minutes by overloading them.

“We were getting very good Ring doorbell footage, so this is going to cause a problem,” Jeff said.