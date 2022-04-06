South Central Ambulance Service declares 'critical incident'

09:12AM, Wednesday 06 April 2022
South Central Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident due to 'extreme pressure' on its services.
It said that staff are working 'extremely hard' to respond to calls and manage the situation as it continues to prioritise patients with life-threatening injuries and illnesses.
"If your situation is not a life-threatening or serious emergency then we will discuss your needs and provide advice," SCAS added in a statement on Twitter yesterday (Tuesday).
"If your call does not require an emergency ambulance response then you could be asked to make your own way to hospital."
SCAS has tonight declared a critical incident due to extreme pressures across our services. Our staff are working extremely hard to respond to calls and manage the situation and we continue to prioritise those patients with life-threatening injuries and illnesses. pic.twitter.com/Zk3FJVA4ES— South Central Ambulance Service (@SCAS999) April 6, 2022
SCAS added that declaring an incident of this type means it can focus resources on patients 'most in need', urging people to only call 999 in a life-threatening emergency.
"Declaring a critical incident means we are able to focus our resources on those patients most in need and communicates the pressures we are under to our patients and health system partners," it said.
"Please support us by using our services wisely and also utilising www.111.nhs.uk for urgent medical advice and guidance wherever possible and appropriate to do so."
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A new nightclub is set to throw open its doors in Windsor next month as it looks to add to the town's late night offering.
Closures are planned on the M4 this weekend as works continue on the multi-million pound smart motorways project.
As part of Project Vigilant, between 23 July 2021 to 23 March 2022, 201 men were stopped across the Thames Valley.