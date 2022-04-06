Rail disruption after person hit by train between London and Reading

05:41PM, Wednesday 06 April 2022
Train services are being cancelled or delayed this evening (Wednesday) after a person was hit by a train between London Paddington and Reading.
Great Western Railway (GWR) said that trains between these stations will be delayed or cancelled until the end of the day following the incident, with Maidenhead not served.
"Relief lines have now opened, meaning some services are able to begin running, but delays and short-notice cancellations are still likely," it added.
People are urged to check before their journey at www.journeycheck.com/greatwesternrailway
⚠️ Disruption Update - 6 April⚠️— Great Western Railway (@GWRHelp) April 6, 2022
A person hit by a train between London Paddington and Reading means all lines are blocked.
Trains between these stations will be delayed or cancelled until the end of the day.
Please check your journey at https://t.co/L3g1PPT9Q3 before travel pic.twitter.com/mjqOLFSl7m
