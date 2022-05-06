Nominate Berkshire social workers for Social Worker of the Year

The Social Worker of the Year Awards is on the lookout for social workers in Berkshire who have made an ‘exceptional difference’ to the lives of people they support.

The 2022 awards are now open for entries – and members of the public are encouraged to nominate.

There are 17 award categories across services including Adult Social Worker of the Year, Children’s Social Worker of the Year and Team of the Year.

The charity has also introduced the Supporting Children in Education Award to highlight the impact the pandemic has had on children and families.

Another new category is the and Digital Transformation in Social Work Award, which looks at how technology now plays a big part in helping social work teams.

Finalists from across England will be recognised at an awards ceremony in London in November with exclusive invitation to a reception at the Houses of Parliament in March 2023.

Nominations will close on June 24, 2022. The full list of categories can be found at www.socialworkawards.com

To nominate someone, sign up and visit the dashboard.