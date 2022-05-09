Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead launches cost of living campaign

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has launched a new campaign to raise awareness of the support that can help those struggling to cope with the rising cost of living.

With rising costs in commodities such as fuel prices and energy bills, rising inflation and impacts from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many on low incomes are vulnerable to the rising prices.

In response to the crisis, the council and its partners are highlighting the local and national support which, depending on individual circumstances, can help those in need to build their personal financial resilience and hopefully avoid the need for crisis support.

As part of the new campaign, ‘Here to Help’, the council has brought together support from RBWM and partners onto one dedicated webpage and is encouraging those struggling financially to visit www.RBWM.gov.uk/here-to-help

For those in need who don’t have online access, residents can still call 01628 683800 to see what support might be available to them, or visit the webpage using the public-access computers available at local libraries.

‘Here to Help’ will run with the support of key partners including social landlords Abri and Housing Solutions, and Voluntary and Community Sector partners, Foodshare Maidenhead, Windsor Foodshare, Driven Forward, The Baby Bank, The Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation, and Citizens Advice.

Councillor Andrew Johnson, the council leader and cabinet member for growth and opportunity, said: “We are proud to have one of the lowest council tax rates in England, which is helping to keep household bills down.

“However, we’re very aware the cost of living is rising and we want to ensure that everyone across our communities has the financial resilience to cope with the extra pressures, to maintain your tenancy, stay warm at home and feed your family.

“We know that things are tight financially for many people at the moment. So if you are struggling financially and having to make difficult decisions around food, rent, heating or other essentials, please seek help if you need it.

“We’re minded some people may be in need for the first time, and benefits and other financial support can be tricky to navigate, so bringing everything together and raising awareness under our ‘Here to Help’ campaign makes the support easier to explore.

“We want to make it clear that residents should not delay getting in contact – if you are struggling then please visit the dedicated webpage to see what might be available to you, reach out to us, or our key partners, before you reach the point of crisis.”