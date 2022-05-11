Grants available to support health and wellbeing in Royal Borough

Grants are being made available to help kickstart initiatives supporting health and wellbeing in Windsor and Maidenhead.

The council, in partnership with the Frimley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), is inviting people to apply for one-off grants of up to £5,000 to get their ideas off the ground.

The funding comes from a budget held jointly by the council and the CCG, and applications must focus on one or more of four priorities.

These are:

W Improving access to services to better people’s health

W Health prevention to reduce risk factors

W Tackling social isolation and loneliness

W Reducing mental or physical health inequalities

Individuals and groups can apply online by visiting www.rbwmtogether.rbwm.gov.uk/health-and-wellness-ideas

Public access PCs are available in libraries, or ideas can be put into one of the suggestion boxes at Maidenhead Library, Windsor Library or Ascot Library.

Caroline Farrar, Frimley CCG’s executive place managing director for the Royal Borough, said: “This is such an exciting opportunity for residents of the Royal Borough to make a real difference and it is based on the fact that nobody knows their local community better than people themselves.

"We hope this funding will empower local groups to come together and find solutions for local problems.

“I am really excited about seeing what people can create together, and would like to remind people that you can submit an idea online, but also via one of the suggestion boxes at Maidenhead, Windsor or Ascot libraries.

"We really do want to hear from a range of people across the Royal Borough, and will support successful applicants in order to sustain the change they bring."

Those interested must apply before midnight on Monday, June 6.