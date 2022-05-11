Royal Borough thanks residents as it sees increase in recycling rates

The council says it has seen an increase in recycling rates following a switch to fortnightly black bin collections.

The Royal Borough claims that recycling rate figures for 2021/22 was 55.7 per cent, compared to 51 per cent for the previous financial year in 2020/21, and 45 per cent in 2019/20.

There has also been a ‘significant decrease’ in the amount of waste being disposed of in black refuse bins, the council added.

A total of 23,303 tonnes were collected in 2021/22, compared to 28,497 the previous year - a decrease of 18 per cent.

Meanwhile, food waste recycling collected increased from 2,548 tonnes in 2020/21 to 4,664 tonnes in 2021/22 – an increase of 83 per cent.

The council launched its revised waste collection regime in October with an aim of driving an increase in recycling rates in the borough, and is expected to save the council £175,000 a year.

Serco, the company responsible for waste management in the borough, faced criticism in August 2020 after it reverted from fortnightly to weekly black bin collections following a temporary change in service during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

Residents complained of missed collections but the council said in October that the council has been working alongside its contractor to ensure the service does not suffer a similar fate this time around.

Councillor David Coppinger, the council's cabinet member for environmental services, said: “It is only through your efforts that we have achieved such an impressive set of figures just six months into the new regime.

“Please keep up the good work as we are already seeing the benefits.”

For more information on council waste services, visit www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/environment-and-waste/recycling-and-rubbish