SPONSORED: Stoke Place Hotel to host wedding BBQ for brides and grooms-to-be

The 26-acre heritage estate in the heart of Buckinghamshire, Stoke Place Hotel, is set to host a BBQ for brides and grooms-to-be at its upcoming wedding open day on Sunday 22 May to showcase its bespoke menus, exclusive special offers, and four brand new wedding packages for 2022 including private hire of the venue.

Taking place from 12pm – 3pm, the open day at Stoke Place will be free to attend and will offer prospective couples the opportunity to experience everything the venue has to offer for their big day, including its brand-new wedding packages that cater to all wedding sizes from 20 up to 160 guests.

Located 30 minutes outside of Central London, the open day provides the opportunity for city-based couples to also fall in love with the surroundings ahead of their pending nuptials.

Starting off the day in the hotel’s spectacular reception, couples will be greeted with a complimentary glass of fizz and an exclusive goodybag on arrival, followed by a tour of the estate including a showcase of the ceremonies available to book throughout the rooms of the iconic house.

Guests will then have time to explore various suppliers in the grand Ballroom and enjoy local live entertainment from The Deps in the Lakeside room, as well as heading out to the outdoor terrace for a BBQ tasting session in the stunning gardens alongside the lake.

Stoke Place will also be offering couples who book their big day before the end of June access to exclusive wedding deals for each of its packages, including everything from complimentary cocktail receptions to overnight stays and the top table going free.

Terry McEvoy, general manager of Stoke Place Hotel said: “It’s been a whirlwind two years for the wedding industry following the pandemic and the wedding boom that inevitably followed. We are seeing bookings get back to pre-pandemic levels and we are so pleased that couples are able to have their dream day once again.

“We have worked hard to design four fantastic new wedding packages for our couples – The Elegant Escape, The Perfect Day, The Weekend to Remember, and The Grand Affair – all of which are tailored to accommodate all wedding sizes, budgets, and specific needs. We can’t wait to welcome brides and grooms-to-be to Stoke Place and bring to life their special day.”

Couples wanting to attend the Stoke Place wedding open day on Sunday 22 May can book their place here. Wedding open evenings also take place at Stoke Place on the last Thursday of each month. To find out more details, visit www.stokeplace.co.uk.