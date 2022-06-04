SITE INDEX

    • Thunderstorms warning for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead on Sunday

    Met Office warns of heavy rain and thundery showers in the South-east

    Thunderstorms could hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead on Sunday, the Met Office has warned.

    A yellow weather warning has been issued for the South East of England from midnight this evening until 6pm tomorrow.

    The Met Office said thunderstorms and downpours are expected in the early hours of Sunday and some areas could see between 15-20mm of rain in an hour.

    Drier conditions are then expected to develop but some parts of southern England could still see further showers and thunderstorms.

