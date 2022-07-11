Water company issues warning over water usage in hot weather

South East Water is asking people to be mindful of the amount of water they are using as hot temperatures pushes up demand beyond levels expected for the time of year.

And with the hot weather forecast to stay across the region for at least the next week, with temperatures reaching 30 degrees, customers are being asked to be mindful when turning on the tap.

With customers drawing ‘record amounts of water’ at the same time, ‘extra pressure’ is being put on the company’s water network.

In some cases this is causing water pressures to drop, meaning water can’t flow from the taps as quickly.

The amount of water available in reservoirs and groundwater stores in the South East is ‘currently good’ but in the past couple of years there has been ‘a dramatic rise’ in household water usage with demand going up in hot weather by 50 per cent.

There is an increased predicted risk of water shortages by 2050 because of the hotter, drier summers, caused by climate change as well as an increasing population.

Lee Dance, head of water resources at South East Water said: “If everyone uses a lot of water at once, demand can outweigh the amount of water we are able to treat.

“We would like to ask everyone to think about how they are using their tap water while they are making the most of this lovely weather.

“In the garden, giant paddling pools are increasingly becoming popular but a standard pool can use up to 400 litres of water – that's enough to fill four full water butts.

“When it comes to emptying it rather than letting it go down the drain, think about reusing the water on the garden to give plants a good drink along with refilling empty water butts to use the next day.

“By not using sprinklers or hosepipes, this will also make a massive difference to how much water is being used. In the home, only use washing machines and dishwashers when full.”

They also advise washing cars less frequently, a small change that will make ‘a big difference’ for everyone.

For more water saving tips go to www.southeastwater.co.uk/savewaterinthesun