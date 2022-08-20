Council leader backs cabinet colleague after code of conduct breach

The leader of the council has said he continues to ‘strongly support’ a cabinet member who was found to be in breach of the code of conduct.

It comes after the Liberal Democrats said the council leader had ‘a decision to make’ following the announcement of the breach on Friday afternoon.

Cllr Ross McWilliams, lead member for digital connectivity, housing opportunity, and sport and leisure, has retained his role after being unanimously found by a sub-committee to have brought the council into disrepute.

In a statement, the Lib Dems referenced the infamous planning panel which prompted Cllr John Baldwin (Lib Dem, Belmont) and 19 others to submit a complaint against Cllr McWilliams.

“On the night, no-one was aware that Cllr McWilliams had been advised by the most senior legal officer on RBWM’s staff not to participate - advice he chose to ignore,” said the group.

“Council leader Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) has a decision to make.

“He must either accept the verdict and dismiss Cllr McWilliams or admit that his administration thinks it appropriate to cede huge influence to a person who has, and therefore must continue to, damage the reputation of our Royal Borough.”

Campaigners against development in Ray Mill Road East celebrated after contentious plans for 80 homes were withdrawn in June.

On Saturday, Cllr Johnson told the Advertiser that the Cox Green councillor has the ‘strong support’ of the entire Conservative group following the conclusion of the process.

“Cllr McWilliams continues to have the strong support of myself and the entire Conservative Group following the conclusion of this process.

“A process which has been significantly undermined by the lamentable leaking of the draft report, prepared by the independent investigator, by persons unknown prior to the hearing with the clear intent of undermining both the process and Cllr McWilliams.

“This is in addition to the deeply personal attacks against Cllr McWilliams which have occurred on social media.

“The verdict of the standards panel is clear that it does not believe that any sanction should be applied.

“I respect that verdict and given that Cllr McWilliams continues to deliver for the residents of Cox Green, and the wider Royal Borough, I see absolutely no need to go beyond that.”

Timeline of events:

February 2020: An application for 80 homes at Deerswood Meadow is refused at a planning panel. Cllr McWilliams is noted in the minutes as a non-voting member.

January 2021: Cllr McWilliams leaves Four Communications Group, a consultancy firm which would submit documentation with all three Deerswood Meadow planning applications. He then begins employment at BECG (Built Environment Communications Group).

April 2021: In a tweet, Cllr McWilliams, lead member for housing, describes the Ray Mill Road East application as a ‘big opportunity for new borough-owned affordable housing’. The independent report says it is not ‘unreasonable to infer from this comment that he was supportive of the application’.

It’s a major concern, which is why delivering new affordable housing is a key priority. Big decision coming up on Ray Mill Road East - big opportunity for new Borough-owned affordable housing — Cllr Ross McWilliams (@RossCMcWilliams) April 30, 2021

May 2021: According to the independent report, Cllr McWilliams informs monitoring officer Emma Duncan ‘that BECG had submitted a bid for the CALA account’. She advises him to ‘stay as far away as possible from the bidding process’. Ms Duncan ‘heard nothing further on this particular issue’ until the November planning panel, at which she heard BECG had secured the CALA account.

July 2021: Cllr McWilliams is appointed vice-chair of the newly formed Maidenhead development management committee.

August 2021: After a forty-minute delay to the start of the meeting, and objections to Windsor-based councillors acting as substitutes, a second 80-home application for Deerswood Meadow is withdrawn by CALA Homes during the meeting.

September 2021: A third 80-home application is submitted by CALA Homes.

November 12, 2021: Monitoring officer Emma Duncan is alerted by the head of planning over an email sent by Cllr McWilliams to himself. The monitoring officer advises Cllr McWilliams against participation in the meeting, which he ‘sought and received confirmation’ that this was advice and not direction.

November 17, 2021: Cllr McWilliams participates in the meeting, and proposes to defer and delegate approval to the head of planning against officers’ recommendations. Cllr John Baldwin (Lib Dem, Belmont) raises an objection to this, although Cllr McWilliams’ motion passes on a split decision.

January 2022: 19 complaints are submitted against Cllr McWilliams. The Cox Green councillor resigns from the planning panel ‘without third party involvement’.

February 2022: The Borough Local Plan, in which Deerswood Meadow is exempt from development, is adopted by councillors.

April 1, 2022: Cllr McWilliams starts employment at Grayling Communications, a consultancy firm which was involved with the approved Deerswood Meadow application.

April 13, 2022: The 80-home application is ‘called in’ for review by the Secretary of State.

June 7, 2022: CALA Homes withdraws their application, citing a lack of compatibility with the BLP as a major reason.

June 20, 2022: The Advertiser reports that an independent individual has found Cllr McWilliams in breach of the code of conduct for bringing the council into disrepute. He is cleared of failing to disclose an interest – which was already on his register of interests – in relation to his employment, and cleared of improperly using his position ‘to secure an advantage for himself or others’.

July 6, 2022: Cllr McWilliams affirms his ‘innocence of any wrongdoing’ after fresh questions emerge over his links to companies involved in the Deerswood Meadow application.

August 17, 2022: A sub-committee finds Cllr McWilliams to have breached the council's code of conduct. However, he escapes sanctions as his actions actions were ‘likely a result of his passion and enthusiasm for the expansion of affordable housing provision in the borough (rather than intentional deceit)’.