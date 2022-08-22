Plans to relocate polling stations under consideration by Royal Borough

Polling stations across the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead could be relocated in proposals by the council.

A six week-consultation has been launched into the changes, which could effect seven electoral wards: Bray, Furze Platt, Pinkneys Green, Riverside, Ascot and Sunninghill, Clewer and Dedworth West, and Clewer East.

The purpose of the consultation is to consider the suitability of polling stations in meeting needs of electors where, due to COVID-19, a temporary station was used for the Police and Crime Commissioner elections in May 2022, and to consider whether any of these should become the permanent polling station location for all future elections.

Emma Duncan, acting returning officer for the Royal Borough, said: “The availability and suitability of our polling station locations change over time for a range of reasons, so we routinely review locations and explore alternatives to ensure good provision across our communities.

“The temporary arrangements during COVID enabled the community to trial some alternative locations, and we would be keen to hear people’s experiences of visiting those, whether any should be used going forward for other elections and hear suggestions for any other locations

“We welcome the views of all residents, as well as people actively involved in the political life of our borough, and individuals or organisations who may have particular expertise or insight around access to premises or facilities for people with different forms of disability.”

Residents have until Monday, October 3to take part in the consultation.

All feedback will be published, and considered by a cross-party working group of councillors during October, before they present their recommendations for consideration by Full Council on November 22, 2022.

To see the recommended changes, visit www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/council-and-democracy/elections-and-voting. Hard copies are available the local libraries serving those wards.

Comments can be sent by email to pd.review@rbwm.gov.uk or by post to Electoral Services, Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead, SL6 1RF.