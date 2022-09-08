The Queen under medical supervision over health fears

12:49PM, Thursday 08 September 2022
Senior members of the Royal Family have been spotted arriving at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in response to fears for the Queen's health.
Buckingham Palace issued a short statement earlier today that the 96-year-old had been placed under medical supervision following health checks this morning.
The palace added: "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
In recent hours, members of the Royal Family have been spotted arriving at the royal residence in Scotland.
This includes two of her sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
