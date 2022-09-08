Buckingham Palace confirms death of the Queen aged 96

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, has died aged 96.

She passed away today with senior members of the Royal Family at her bedside.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier today that the monarch had been placed under medical supervision, prompting serious concerns about her health.

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said the ‘prayers of the nation’ were with the Queen and members of her family.

The monarch had earlier this week welcomed new Prime Minister Liz Truss to Balmoral as the Tory leader asked for permission to form a new Government.

But the following day, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen would be cancelling a planned privy council meeting due to the need to take a full day’s rest.

One of the 96-year-old’s last public engagements saw her officially open Thames Hospice’s new state-of-the-art facility for people with life-limiting illnesses back in July.

The hospice said it was ‘incredibly grateful’ that she took the time to speak to patients and staff on the special occasion.

Her son, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, will now ascend to the throne.