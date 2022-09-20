Call for runners taking part in London Marathon 2022

01:38PM, Tuesday 20 September 2022
The London Marathon is on the horizon and the newspaper wants to hear from any locals who are taking part.
We’d like to hear about your training and preparation, what experience you have of running (or if you're new to the whole scene) and the reason you’re taking the challenge on.
This year the marathon will take place on Sunday, October 2.
If you live in East Berkshire or South Buckinghamshire and are taking part, please email news@baylismedia.co.uk with your name, age, where you are from and your contact details.
We will put together runner profiles in the paper before the race.
