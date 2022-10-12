Royal Borough providing less value for money, survey finds

A survey of more than 1,700 residents has found that the number of people who believe the Royal Borough provides value for money has dropped by 11 per cent.

However, satisfaction with the local area and trust in the council has increased, according to the survey by Lake Market Research.

The survey saw 1,740 residents across the borough interviewed, either via telephone or in the street, over July and August 2022.

The majority of the results were compared with the Local Government Association average, as well as the findings of a similar questionnaire in 2018.

52 per cent of respondents agreed that the council provides value for money, a drop of 11 per cent on 2018 but higher than the LGA average of 45 per cent.

Moreover, two-thirds of those questioned said they were satisfied with their local authority, a drop of eight per cent from 2018 but higher than the national average (63 per cent).

Trust in the council rose by two to 70 per cent, higher than the national average (58 per cent), whilst 89 per cent of people questioned said they were satisfied their local area as a place to live (one per cent up on 2018, eight per cent higher than LGA figures).

An overwhelming majority of residents said they felt their local area to be safe during the day, but this dropped by 15 per cent when the sun sets to 82 per cent.

National issues such as the rising cost of living were also considered in the survey, with nearly half of the 18-34-year-old respondents saying they were just about getting by or finding it difficult.

“When prompted specifically, just under six in ten indicated they are at least very concerned about the rising cost of living,” according to the report.

Furthermore, a fifth of all those surveyed said they were at least very concerned about access to ‘secure, good quality housing’.

Following the publication of the report, councillor Andrew Johnson, the council leader, said: “Thank you to everyone who took part in our independently conducted survey and shared your valuable insights, which will help councillors and officers with making plans, decisions and performance monitoring. I’m pleased to see the Royal Borough is above the national benchmarks, both as a place to live and a council.

“The council and councillors are constantly in a welcome dialogue with our community. Frequently, we hear a range of different viewpoints, and alongside these individual voices it is helpful to have an up-to-date snapshot of people’s perceptions from a representative sample.

“At this stage, we are simply making these findings available in a timely and transparent manner. There is of course a lot of detail behind these headline figures and the next stage over the coming weeks is to analyse the data to help inform the Corporate Plan refresh and our performance monitoring.”

To view the report in full, visit: https://www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/council-and-democracy/transparency/residents-survey-2022