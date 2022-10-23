SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Delays and cancellations expected between Paddington and Reading

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    11:29AM, Sunday 23 October 2022

    GWR running ‘amended timetable’ as staff self-isolate

    All train lines between Reading and London Paddington are blocked - causing possible delays and cancellations.

    Great Western Railways said this is due to damage to the overhead electric wires between the stations.

    Train services may be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes. Disruption is expected until 1.30pm.

    Maidenhead

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved