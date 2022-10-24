SITE INDEX

    • SMART MOTORWAYS: Weekend closure planned on M4

    04:59PM, Monday 24 October 2022

    MAIDENHEAD 134199-6

    Closures are planned on the M4 this weekend for smart motorway works.

    The motorway will be shut in both directions between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor).

    The closure will be in place from 9pm on Friday (October 28) to 6am on Monday, October 31.

    National Highways said diversion routes will be in place.

