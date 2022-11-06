Police renew appeal to find missing Maidenhead man

Police are renewing their appeal to help find a Maidenhead man who has gone missing ‘out of character’.

Terry Finnis, 50, was last seen on Friday and an extensive search is ongoing to find him.

He was reported missing on Saturday after his vehicle, a white van, was located unattended in Windsor Great Park.

An extensive search is ongoing in this area and has also been extended to the wider Windsor area.

Teams from Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue and Berkshire Search & Rescue Dogs are assisting police.

Terry is also known to visit Slough.

Superintendent Zahid Aziz said: “Terry has not been seen by his family since Friday.

“His van was located at Windsor Great Park yesterday, which is where our search has been focused.

“We are today releasing an updated photograph of Terry, and I would urge anybody who knows of his whereabouts or see him to please contact Thames Valley Police, quoting incident number 502 (5/11).

“Our concern for Terry is growing, as this is out of character for him.

“As such, I would ask anybody who believes they have seen him to get in touch with us.

“There is a possibility that he may have checked into a local hotel or bed & breakfast, or you may have seen him walking in the area of Windsor Great Park.

“If you know of his whereabouts, please contact us on 101, or if you see him, please call 999.

“I again appeal directly to Terry, if you see this message, please get in touch with us. We’re very concerned for your wellbeing and want to know that you are safe.”