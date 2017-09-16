Police renew appeal for witnesses as Windsor murder investigation continues

Police officers will be on patrol at the bottom of Goswell Hill this evening as an investigation continues into the death of a 50-year-old man in Windsor.

Officers discovered Mohammed Rasheed, from Wembley, lying unconscious in the service area near Bar Yellow at about 2am on Sunday.

He was taken to Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital but died on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both from Surrey, were arrested on suspicion of murder and have both been released on police bail until September 29.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Alisa Kent from the Major Crime Unit, said: “We are continuing our investigation into this incident.

“As part of this officers will be on patrol in the area at the bottom of Goswell Hill service road tonight and would like to speak to anyone who was there last week when this incident occurred.”

Anyone who may have information to assist the investigation or anyone who was in the service road area near Goswell Hill between 1.50am and 2.10am on Sunday should call 101 quoting the reference number 929 10/9/17.