Political figures from across the region pay tribute to Sir David Amess

Theresa May has said that today marks a ‘tragic day for our democracy’ following the death of Sir David Amess as tributes pour in from across Slough and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

The Member of Parliament for Southend West died after he was stabbed whilst holding a constituency surgery earlier today (Friday) in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

Police have said that a 25-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Figures from across the region have released tributes to the 69-year-old MP.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mrs May said: “Heartbreaking to hear of the death of Sir David Amess.

“A decent man and respected Parliamentarian, killed in his own community while carrying out his public duties.

“A tragic day for our democracy. My thoughts and prayers are with David’s family.”

Slough MP Tan Dhesi said in a statement: “Having spent the past week with Sir David Amess, I’m numbed that a gentleman with such enormous experience, intellect and warmth has been taken away from us all.

“Given he’s not the first MP to be attacked so brutally while serving his constituents, I really hope that we can all move to eradicate the hatred, abuse and bile that is infecting our public discourse.

“We must learn to respect different opinions and increase compassion in our polity.

“[I] will miss his smile and sense of humour. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May he RIP.”

Joy Morrissey, MP for Beaconsfield, said: "Sir David Amess was a model backbench MP who loved animals, his family, good humour and was a true champion for Southend.

She added that she was 'feeling so much sadness and anger' following the MP's death.

The leaders of the local councils have also paid tribute to Sir David.

Cllr Andrew Johnson, leader of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, described him as 'a dedicated and hard working public servant', and said: “Absolutely terrible and tragic news about the death of Sir David Amess MP.

“My sincere condolences to his family and friends over their tragic loss.”

The leader of Slough Borough Council, James Swindlehurst, said: “Shocked to learn of the death of David Amess MP as he carried out his constituency duties hearing residents concerns at one of surgeries.

“My thoughts and sympathies at this awful time are with his family, friends and staff.”





