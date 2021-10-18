Council services to be reduced this Thursday for staff training

SITE INDEX

    Council services reduced on Thursday for training

    The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead will be operating a reduced service on Thursday due to staff training.

    Libraries are set to be closed for the day, as well as the customer contact centre for all non-emergency enquiries.

    Residents who require an immediate council response where there is an imminent risk to health and safety on Thursday should email customer.service@rbwm.gov.uk

