Alzheimers Dementia Support celebrates 10th anniversary

A Maidenhead-based charity which supports people with dementia is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

Alzheimers Dementia Support (ADS) is an independent charity which was set up in 2011 to support residents with dementia, their carers and their families across East Berkshire.

COVID-19 lockdowns have failed to dampen the celebrations, with the charity holding a traditional ‘cream tea’ party for its volunteers in June.

Sponsored by local businesses, attendees enjoyed being able to have their silhouette cut as well as a musical performance by local singer Linda Lyle.

Each volunteer was presented with a ‘thank you’ card, a special anniversary pin, and a celebration bag containing many treats including a tin of tea.

In September, members of the charity continued the celebrations with a sunny afternoon picnic hosted at the Berkshire College of Agriculture.

Students from the college provided games to entertain picnickers, whilst those from performing arts classes sang songs which encouraged many in attendance to join in and sing along.

Nysa Harris, director of operations said: “Local charities are vital in providing real support on the ground. We understand the local environment, can meet face to face and we keep our overheads low.

“We are so proud to have reached this milestone anniversary and delight in continuing to build our services in support of those local people that need us.

“A huge thank you to those who have and continue to support us and to the many who have celebrated with us.”

Details about the charity and its events can be found on their website: www.adscharity.com