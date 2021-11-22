Robotic technology to help tackle waiting lists at Frimley trust hospitals

A new robotic system to allow more patients to be treated with minimally invasive surgery is being introduced by Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

The da Vinci Xi surgical system helps surgeons to perform complex keyhole operations and will be used for urology, colorectal and gynaecology procedures at Frimley Health.

The new system will increase the Trust’s daily surgical capacity by as much as a third, as the keyhole operations take less time than open surgery.

Its flexibility gives surgeons greater access to the surgical site and by creating a smaller entry wound it reduces the risk of infection and enables patients to recover from their operations more quickly.

The arrival of the da Vinci Xi will allow surgeons to increase the number of complex operations they perform robotically and, as it includes a second surgical console, more surgeons can be trained to use the technology.

Consultant urologist Muddassar Hussain, who was the first surgeon to use the new robotic system, said the da Vinci Xi would bring ‘many benefits’ for patients.

He added: “The greater surgical precision results in lower blood loss and the smaller keyhole incisions cause less post-operative pain, and, subsequently, a shorter stay in hospital with a quicker recovery and return to normal activities.

“One of the most common operations we will use it for is partial nephrectomies which is where a cancerous part of the kidney is removed, and the remaining kidney is repaired with stitches.

“Operating with the da Vinci robot allows most of these patients to go home after only a single overnight stay, in comparison to open surgery which could result in a stay of up to five nights.”

Neil Dardis, chief executive, Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are delighted to be able to extend our robotic programme and expand the number of procedures we can perform with this latest innovation.

“For 12 years we have been at the forefront of robotic surgery across our acute hospitals and are deeply committed to investing in technology to provide the latest and best treatments for our patients.

“The new da Vinci Xi system will help us speed up access to care, improve outcomes for patients and allow them to return home sooner.”