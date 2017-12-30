Church Road in Old Windsor cordoned off by police

10:37AM, Saturday 30 December 2017
A cordon and a heavy police presence is in place in Church Road in Old Windsor this morning.
The cordon has been in place since the early hours of this morning, but police have not yet released details about the incident.
The Express understands officers had to smash a window to gain access to a house, where a forensics team was seen this morning.
Updates to follow.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.
Most schools in Buckinghamshire will be closed today (Monday), following yesterday’s snow.