Church Road in Old Windsor cordoned off by police

A cordon and a heavy police presence is in place in Church Road in Old Windsor this morning.

The cordon has been in place since the early hours of this morning, but police have not yet released details about the incident.

The Express understands officers had to smash a window to gain access to a house, where a forensics team was seen this morning.

Updates to follow.

