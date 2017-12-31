UPDATE: Man detained under Mental Health Act as police continue to investigate Old Windsor death

A 35-year old man has been detained under the Mental Health Act as police continue a murder investigation into the death of a 58-year-old woman whose body was found in Old Windsor at about 10.30pm on Friday night.

The man, from Windsor, was arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of the woman was found in a house in Church Road.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Justin Fletcher of Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit said: “We are continuing a murder investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“A 35-year-old man from Windsor who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has now been detained under the mental health act.

“A post-mortem and formal identification are yet to be carried out and we continue to offer support to the victim’s relatives through family liaison officers.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence and a scene watch will remain in place in Church Road, Old Windsor, as we continue to investigate.

“We would advise any members of the public with concerns to speak to one our officers or call 101.”