SITE INDEX

Wed, 05
20 °C
Thu, 06
19 °C
Fri, 07
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Firefighters attend shed fire in Old Windsor

    George Roberts

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    Firefighters were called to a shed fire in Old Windsor last night.

    Two fire crews, one from Langley and one from Egham, were called to Pelling Hill at about 6.30pm to handle the blaze.

    No people were injured in the incident, and firefighters spent about an hour on the scene. It is not clear how the fire started.

    After the flames were put out, they spent some time giving fire safety advice to nearby residents.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16

    Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved