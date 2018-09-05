Firefighters attend shed fire in Old Windsor

Firefighters were called to a shed fire in Old Windsor last night.

Two fire crews, one from Langley and one from Egham, were called to Pelling Hill at about 6.30pm to handle the blaze.

No people were injured in the incident, and firefighters spent about an hour on the scene. It is not clear how the fire started.

After the flames were put out, they spent some time giving fire safety advice to nearby residents.