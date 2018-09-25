Battersea dog finds loving home after 287 days in kennels

A dog who has been in at Battersea’s Old Windsor centre for 287 days is now living her best life enjoying pub lunches and outings to country parks.

Hope, an eight-year-old mongrel, was found as a stray by a member of the public from Surrey back in November last year.

Since then she has been at the Old Windsor centre waiting for a home but found it hard to capture the attention of customers passing her kennels due to her size.

Kaye Mughal, centre manager at Battersea Old Windsor said: “Quite often, people assume that bigger dogs are less cuddly and affectionate than smaller breeds, which is why we think it took so long for Hope to find a home.

"But this misconception could not be more wrong - bigger dogs are often massive softies and enjoy nothing more than having a big cuddle on the sofa. This couldn’t be more true of Hope.”

Hope was rehomed by Vicky Ward who lives in Epsom with her husband and parents in Epsom.

Vicky said: “After the loss of our 17-year-old collie, Charlie, as a family we never thought the pain would ease. But when we arrived at Battersea, there she was. That spark stirred in all our hearts and that was the beginning of our journey with Hope.

“We can’t imagine not having Hope in our lives, she’s such a good companion for my dad, Colin, who has mobility problems. She knows to walk slower when she’s with him, to wait for him to catch up. We’re so happy to have Hope as our new family member.”

Since being adopted Hope enjoys regular outings to Epsom Downs, Horton Country Park and the odd sausage snack during pub lunches.

If you’re looking for a new four-legged family member, please get in touch with the Battersea Old Windsor rehoming team on 01784 494443 or visit www.battersea.org.uk.