More than £30k to be spent on Old Windsor Christmas lights

Tens of thousands of pounds are set to be spent on Christmas lights this year.

The proposed budget for the Royal Borough in 2019/20 has set aside £33,000 for Christmas lights in the village.

Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park), cabinet member for highways, transport and Windsor, said: “If you look at the lights in Peascod Street, they are a crowd puller and I think people come and shop, it makes people get in the spirit at Christmas.

“I suspect this is a replacement of lights and some maintenance and it will have been asked for by the local councillors.”

“I’m pretty much a fan, it has a big impact.”

With a £50,000 spend also announced for lights in Maidenhead, the leader of the opposition felt that they were distracting from other issues in the budget.

Cllr Lynne Jones (Ind, Old Windsor), said: “I am getting the feeling that the council seem to be spending their capital budget to take everyone’s eyes off what’s happening in our services budget.

“That’s what I think is happening, they’re really pushing it, that’s why everyone’s hearing about these wonderful capital spends.”