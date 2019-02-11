Man from Old Windsor charged with murder

A man has been charged murder following an incident in Old Windsor in 2017.

Daniel Staight, 36, of Church Road, Old Windsor was charged with one count of murder by postal requisition.

The charge relates to the death of Joy Green, aged 58, who was found dead in her home in Old Windsor in December 2017.

He is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Friday, March 1 2019, and remains detained under the mental health act.

Staight was arrested on December 29, 2017.