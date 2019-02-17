Unattended candle sparks major house fire in Old Windsor

An unattended candle was the cause of a major house fire in Old Windsor.

Four fire crews from Slough Fire Station were required to tackle the blaze in Straight Road at about 2.30pm.

As it was unclear whether anyone was inside, four officers equipped with breathing apparatus had to enter the building to see if anyone was trapped.

It was determined that no one was inside, and no other people were harmed in the incident, which did not spread to any other houses.