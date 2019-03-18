CCTV image released following a courier fraud in Windsor

A CCTV image has been released of a man who may have vital information in connection with a courier fraud in Windsor.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 2 at around 1.30pm in Straight Road, Old Windsor.

The victim, an 85-year-old man, was contacted by telephone by a person claiming to be Detective Constable David Morris, a bogus officer from Hammersmith Police.

The offender said the victim's bank account had been compromised and police were executing an operation to target members of staff working at the bank.

The offender instructed the victim to visit the bank and withdraw a quantity of cash that would be collected by a courier later that day.

The victim was asked to call 999, and also the number on the bank of his bank card, to confirm the identity of the bogus officer. The offender did not hang up the phone, meaning the telephone line was left open and resulted in the victim speaking to the offender.

Case Investigator, Jaqueline Mackay from the Maidenhead Investigation Hub, said: “I would like to speak to the man in this CCTV image, as he may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“Anyone who recognises this man, or has information about this incident, should report the details on the Thames Valley Police website quoting reference 43190065585"

Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.