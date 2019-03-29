Cash and jewellery stolen from elderly couple during distraction burglary

Cash and jewellery was stolen from an elderly residents’ property in Old Windsor after two men claiming to be from the water board distracted and robbed them.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following two distraction burglaries on Tuesday, March 26.

The incidents, which are being linked, took place between 4pm and 5pm at two properties in Queens Close, Old Windsor.

Two offenders claimed to the victims - an 81-year-old woman and an 88-year-old woman - that they were calling from the water board and needed to check the water pressure.

One of the offenders distracted the victims by asking them to fill saucepans with water while the second searched the properties.

Cash and jewellery was stolen from the first property and nothing was taken from the second property.

The first offender is described as a white man, around 20-years-old, approximately 6ft tall and of medium build with dark brown hair. He was clean shaven and spoke with an eastern European accent.

The second offender is described as a white man, around 50-years-old, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of large build with grey hair. He spoke with a local accent.

Officers are also looking to trace a silver coloured car, similar to a Ford Focus, with a registration starting EK05, which was seen in the immediate area at the time of the incidents.

Investigating officer, DC Rupinder Gill, from Area CID in Maidenhead, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or can provide further information about the offenders, to come forward.

“You can help to protect elderly or vulnerable family and friends by sharing the following advice:

• Don’t open the door if you are not sure who is calling.

• Check the identity of the caller by calling the company they are claiming to be from and use the telephone numbers listed in your local directory – don’t use any telephone numbers provided by the caller.

• Don’t let them in until you are satisfied they are who they claim to be.

• If you are suspicious, call the police on 101.”

Anyone with information should report the details on the TVP website quoting reference 43190092244. Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.