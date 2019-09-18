Man found to have killed woman in Old Windsor

A jury has found that an Old Windsor man unlawfully killed a woman in 2017.

Following a trial of fact held at Reading Crown Court it has been established that Daniel Staight, 36, of Church Road killed Joy Green, 58, in December 2017.

Staight was found to be unfit to stand trial, but a jury reached its verdict after hearing evidence around the case.

Joy Green was found dead in her home in Old Windsor on December 29, 2017.

Staight was arrested on suspicion of murder and detained under the Mental Health Act the same day.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of Mrs Green’s death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Staight was later charged with one count of murder, however following a number of hearings it was determined that he was unfit to stand trial.

Today (Wednesday) at Reading Crown Court it was determined that Staight killed Mrs Green.

A hearing will be held on Monday, September 23 for the judge to make an order in relation to the case.