Old Windsor man given hospital order following woman's death

A man has been given a hospital order after he unlawfully killed an Old Windsor woman in 2017.

Daniel Staight, 36, of Church Road, Old Windsor was the subject of the order made at Reading Crown Court on Monday, September 23.

The order was given under sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act 1983.

Following a trial of fact held at Reading Crown Court it has been established that Daniel Staight unlawfully killed 58-year-old Joy Green, who was found dead in her home in Old Windsor on December 29, 2017.

Daniel Staight was arrested on suspicion of murder and detained under the Mental Health Act the same day.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of Mrs Green’s death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Staight was later charged with one count of murder, however following a number of hearings it was determined that he was unfit to stand trial.

Senior Investigating officer Justin Fletcher said: “This was a tragic case in which Mrs Green was killed in violent circumstances.

"Our thoughts remain with Mrs Green’s family at this very difficult time.”