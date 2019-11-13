Battersea calls for tougher animal cruelty laws after kitten left for dead in plastic bag

Animal welfare charity Battersea has renewed its call for tougher animal cruelty sentences after a kitten was left for dead in a plastic bag in Slough.

Six-week-old Bryn was found dumped by the roadside by a member of the public and taken to a nearby vets.

He was malnourished, had a visibly protruding spine and was covered in fleas and lice.

Foster carers at Battersea took care of Bryn for two weeks where he enjoyed lots of naps with his favourite toy and is now a lively, affectionate kitten living with his new family in Kent.

Speaking of Bryn’s ordeal, Lindsey Quinlan, head of catteries at Battersea, said; “This kitten’s story is truly heart breaking.

“We have all been asking ourselves what kind of person could be so cruel to such a young, defenceless animal.

“Fortunately, Bryn was rescued before it was too late and we hope he will now live a long and happy life with his new family.”

Ahead of the General Election, Battersea has set out its own manifesto with twelve animal welfare priorities for a new Parliament, including tougher animal cruelty sentences.

Lindsey added: “One of the most shocking things about Bryn’s story is that under current laws, the harshest punishment the person who severely neglected such a young animal would face is still only six months in jail.

“Animals like Bryn are the reason we’re campaigning for animal cruelty sentences to be increased.”

Battersea is also running a poll for the public to vote which animal welfare issues they think the next Government should prioritise.

Visit www.battersea.org.uk/batterseas-general-election-manifesto-brighter-future-dogs-and-cats to learn more about the manifesto or have your say on issues.