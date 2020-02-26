Old Windsor school shut for precautionary 'deep clean'

A middle school in Old Windsor is closed today for a precautionary 'deep clean' following Government advice surrounding the coronavirus.

A post on St Peter's Church of England Middle School's Facebook page said the decision was made after the headteacher was informed a student had returned from a half term break from a location 'which is broadly part of an affected area'.

He said closing the school in Crimp Hill was not an easy decision to make but 'necessary'.

The statement written by headteacher Andy Snipp adds: "Following the recent advice from the Government and after speaking to the trust and members of the governing body, I took the decision as headteacher that we required a further anti-bacterial clean this morning and I would not have the available time and resources to complete this whilst also accommodating staff and students on site.

"In my opinion this was the correct and only course of action.

"I must repeat that this is a simply a precaution and were I to have been aware sooner we would have a completed the clean prior to the opening of the school.

"I appreciate your support and understanding in this matter."

The school confirmed to the Express this morning that it is only set to be closed for one day but any updates would be posted on its Facebook page.

As of yesterday a total of 6,795 people have been tested for coronavirus in the United Kingdom with 13 testing positive.

The latest travel advice can be found on the Government website.