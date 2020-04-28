Old Windsor Estate pays tribute to workers by hand cutting 'NHS' into front lawn

An Old Windsor hotel has paid tribute to NHS workers in a special way.

The De Vere Beautmont Estate in Burfield Road has hand cut 'NHS' into its main lawn to show its appreciation for key workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The grass cutting took three hours to create with three people using hand mowers. It stands at 52 metres by 26 metres.

Darren McGhee, venue director at De Vere Beaumont Estate, said: “We have hand cut ‘NHS’ into the lawn to show how proud we are of all those working for the NHS locally and across the country.

"In these uncertain times, it is important to recognise the sacrifices being made by our key workers and this is our way of showing our appreciation.”

All activities on the estate have been suspended during the coronavirus outbreak.