Battersea Old Windsor now able to take in unwanted dogs and cats

Animal welfare charity Battersea Dogs and Cats Home is now able to take in any unwanted cat or dog after operating an emergency only service during lockdown.

The animal shelter is urging struggling pet owners to make a ‘responsible decision’ and allow Battersea for care for their dog or cat rather than abandoning them on selling them online.

“We know there will be pet owners who are struggling, for whatever reason, to care for their dogs and cats, and we want them to know that we are here to help, whether it’s providing behaviour advice or finding a new loving home for their pet,” said Kaye Mughal, centre manager at Battersea Old Windsor.

“Contacting a rescue centre is the most responsible decision if you can no longer care for a dog or cat. If you bring them to a rescue like Battersea, you know they’ll be cared for and loved, and you’re giving them the best chance of finding a new happy home.”

Over the last few months Battersea Old Windsor has taken in a stray mongrel cat, Asha, domestic short-hair cat Etna who was brought in by a member of the public after giving birth to kittens in her home and a nine-week-old border collie puppy Tilly.

All the animals including Etna’s kittens have now been rehomed.

Kaye said: “In Tilly’s case, her owners really did the best thing for her. If she’d been left abandoned on the street or sold online, she could have easily ended up in the wrong hands.

“Battersea will always be here for animals that desperately need our help, like Asha and Etna. Fortunately, we haven’t seen many pets being abandoned on the street but even one or two are too many.

“We know that it can be a very difficult decision to give up your dog or cat and many people may feel embarrassed or guilty. Please put that fear aside for the sake of your pet’s welfare and bring them to a rescue. You’ll never be judged or shamed for making the responsible decision.”