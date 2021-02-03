SITE INDEX

    • Residents warned to take immediate action to protect homes from flooding in Old Windsor

    ‘Immediate action required’ as flood warning issued for Colnbrook

    A flood warning has been issued for Old Windsor due to rising water levels on the River Thames.

    Flooding of properties, roads and farmland is expected today, especially in properties closest to the river from Friday Island to Magna Carta Island.

    Those affected are being told to take immediate action and deploy any flood defences such as sand bags and air brick covers.

    Residents should avoid low lying footpaths near local watercourses.

    Further heavy showers are possible today and the Government’s flood information service said it expects river levels to remain high over the coming days.

    Flood warnings have also been issued in the following areas:

    • Wraysbury – Properties closest to the River Thames from Old Windsor Weir to Magna Carta Island
    • Bourne End
    • Bisham – Properties closest to the River Thames from All Saints Church, Bisham, to Little Marlow

    Old Windsor

