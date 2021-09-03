Firefighters extinguish early morning Old Windsor house fire

09:31AM, Friday 03 September 2021
A fire within an Old Windsor house early this morning (Friday) was attended by four fire crews.
Teams from Langley, Windsor, Slough and Maidenhead were on hand to extinguish the blaze which had started within the room of a property in The Friary at 5:15am.
The fire stayed contained to the room and did not spread to other rooms or homes. No casualties were reported.
Firefighters said that the occupants in the house - a couple - had woken up to the sound of their fire alarms and had escaped the property before calling for help.
The fire was said to have caused some smoke damage to the house, with crews - who were on the scene for about two hours - adding they managed to put it out 'relatively quickly'.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
