Doctor struck off for begging vulnerable care home resident for money

A doctor who begged a vulnerable care home resident for money after being dismissed from her job has been struck off.

Andelina-Cosmina Badici worked as a health care assistant at The Manor Care Home, in Old Windsor, between March and May 2019.

But after being dismissed from her job, she faced accusations of calling a care home resident multiple times asking for money to be transferred to her bank account.

When the resident, known as Patient A, reported her concerns to management the care home alerted the General Medical Council (GMC).

A tribunal was subsequently launched by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service to decide whether Badici was fit to practise.

The three-day tribunal, which began on November 15, heard how Badici was admitted to the medical register in 2017 but did not have a licence to practise.

The tribunal heard how a few days before she finished working at The Manor Care Home, she exchanged numbers with a vulnerable bed bound resident and asked to stay in touch.

A witness statement from Patient A, who had full mental capacity, said she answered a call from Badici on July 15 where the doctor sobbed down the phone to her and asked for money.

“She was very tearful and she kept calling to try and persuade me to put money in her account,” the statement said.

The tribunal heard how Badici called twice the next day and asked ‘are you going to help me or not?’ but the care home resident said there was nothing she could do.

The care home resident said the calls left her struggling to sleep and she reported the incident to the care home, who subsequently notified the GMC on July 16.

The tribunal also heard a statement from one of Badici’s co-workers who said she asked them for money in June 2019.

Tribunal chair Jetinder Shergill acknowledged Badici had been experiencing ‘personal issues’ but said her decision not to engage with the tribunal meant the panel had no guarantee she would not repeat her misconduct.

Mr Shergill said Badici’s conduct had ‘crossed professional boundaries’ by asking a vulnerable patient for money.

“Dr Badici’s actions were ‘inappropriate, unprofessional and would be considered deplorable by fellow medical practitioners,” Mr Shergill added.

The tribunal decided to immediately suspend Badici from the medical register due to the seriousness of the offence.