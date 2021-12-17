Old Windsor man, 23, convicted of assaulting police officer

A 23-year-old man from Old Windsor has been convicted of a string of offences including assaulting a police officer.

Bradley McLauchlan, of Ricardo Road, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker, using threatening behaviour or words and obstructing a police officer.

Police said McLauchlan caused nearly £500 of damage to a cell door at Maidenhead Police Station after being arrested on September 8 last year.

The force also charged him with obstructing a police officer in connection with a search in Keepers Farm Close, Windsor, under the Misuse of Drugs Act on January 24.

On February 8 police accused the 23-year-old of using degrading and alarming words to a police officer while being arrested

The force said he also kicked a car door into an officer’s hand, causing an injury.

McLauchlan admitted one count of criminal damage.

Investigation Officer PC Luke Jenkins, of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Problem Solving Team, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Violence against emergency service workers will not be tolerated so I am pleased to see McLauchlan has been convicted.

“We continue to be proactive in the Dedworth area in Windsor and residents should feel assured that we will fully investigate offences.

“We are committed to ensuring Windsor remains a safe and desirable area to live, work and visit.”

McLauchlan will appear for sentencing on January 7.