Reptilian visitors liven up the day at Old Windsor care home

The Manor Care Home in Old Windsor had some unusual guests earlier this week thanks to Berkshire Reptile Encounters.

The residents of the Greensleeves-run care home met a wide range of reptilian friends, including a blue-tongued skink, a giant tortoise, bearded dragons and several snakes.

The largest slithering visitor was a 15kg python. Resident Cath Shaw said of the experience:

“I’ve held a little snake around my neck before but that was years ago and nothing like the ones that came here.

“I think I’m a lot braver now I’m older though, I would have never held them like this before.”

Nikki McCarthy, activities co-ordinator at The Manor, said:

“I honestly believe that you are never too old to try new things and a lot of our residents had never handled snakes or reptiles, so it was a great opportunity for everyone.

“Animals, even the scaly ones, have a great way of making a connection with residents in a way that the team cannot always do, which is why I think experiences like this are so vital.”

Graham Martin from Berkshire Reptile Encounters explained how all the animals were all rescued, their life story, names, ages, and everything the residents wanted to know.

“It certainly created a very lively atmosphere and was an activity that was suitable for everyone, regardless of age, health, or ability,” said Nikki.