Old Windsor care home residents cycling length of the country

Residents at The Manor Care Home in Old Windsor are taking on a 1407km cycle throughout October and November, all from the comfort of their armchairs.

The famous Land’s End to John O’Groats cycle will take place using pedal exercise equipment and residents are taking on the challenge to raise funds for Children in Need.

Alongside the residents, team members at The Manor have been joining in the challenge to help complete the distance across mainland Britain.

So far, residents and colleagues have cycled 434 kilometres and are geared up to power through the rest.

One resident, Valerie Hardman, said she was thoroughly enjoying the challenge so far, and added: “I love that we can still do something and can contribute.

“Fitness has always been a passion of mine, so to be able to do this at my age is really quite extraordinary.

“It’s nice to see the staff joining in and gives a real feeling of working towards the goal together.”

“We are not quite on the scrapheap yet,” joked Valerie.

Nikki McCarthy, activities co-ordinator at The Manor, said: “I feel that it is very important that our residents are given the chance to do their bit for charity as they have done throughout their lives. Living in a care home should not put barriers up as to what they are able to contribute.

“Armchair cycling is something that almost everyone can take part in, and we decided age shouldn’t stop us, so we started our journey.”

Those who would like to stay up to date with the challenge can follow all progress on The Manor’s Facebook page.