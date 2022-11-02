Pedestrian suffers broken bones in Old Windsor crash

An elderly pedestrian has been hospitalised with a number of broken bones after being hit by a car in Old Windsor.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was knocked over by the driver of a black Smart Fortwo while crossing Straight Road, near the junction with St Peters Road, at about 12.35pm on Saturday.

The pedestrian suffered a fractured nose, wrist, knee and ribs and was taken to Wexham Park Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Police said the driver was uninjured and no arrests have been made.

Investigating officer PC Kevin Rodney, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, whereby a pedestrian has sustained serious injuries.

“I would ask that anyone who was in or near the area where the collision happened to get in touch with us if you saw anything or have any information on it.

“Also, I would urge any motorists in the area that have a dash-cam to please check their recordings in case anything significant was caught as it could help our investigation, and then send it to us via this dedicated portal.

“You can contact us by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 or by making a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220486745.”