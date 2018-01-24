'Commons Sense': Adam Afriyie discusses bright future for Britain post Brexit

Past, present and future, international trade will always be the engine to a vibrant, dynamic and prosperous economy.

The EU’s own figures suggest that 90 per cent of future economic growth is going to come from outside of Europe. It is clear to me we cannot remain a dynamic and world leading economy without striking free trade deals with the rapidly growing economies of Africa and Asia.

As one of 28 members of the EU it is only right we received a proportionately small measure of thought when the EU negotiates free trade deals.

The EU must balance all sorts of priorities, from French gruyère, to German fridges, to East European visas. But these are not the sectors which developing countries have a voracious appetite for.

These countries where our future economic growth will be based are seeking high level expertise in sectors such as agri-tech, fintech and finance and professional services.

As a Prime Minister’s trade envoy and a former businessman with experience exporting abroad, I can personally attest to the enormous demand for British services in these areas.

This alignment of where our strengths lie and where future growth will be makes us uniquely well-placed to trade with, invest in and mutually benefit from the developing world’s success. But we need to leave the EU Customs Union to focus wholly on these export priorities.

That is why I was pleased both of the Government’s Bills last week were voted through with flying colours: the Cross-border (Taxation) Bill and the Trade Bill.

These will ensure we have all of the right legislative and physical infrastructure in place for customs (apart from the Irish border) and to negotiate trade agreements. They also transfer all of our existing free trade deals as members of the EU, which should give certainty to the 220,000 businesses who currently export.

We start from a place of phenomenal strength. Our efficient and expeditious customs process has been rated as the fifth most effective in the world.

The British legal tradition is widely respected as free and trustworthy. Combined with the Government’s recent measures in the budget to release £20bn in capital investment and industrial strategy focussed at creating the right environment for exports, I am profoundly confidence of Britain’s prosperous, outward-looking and free trading future.