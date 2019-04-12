Commons Sense: Adam Afriyie on why constituents should vote Conservative

Local governments deal with so many issues crucial to people’s quality of life, from collecting the bins to ensuring that our roads and pavements are maintained and, when needed, repaired.

In the Windsor parliamentary constituency, residents are represent-ed by three local authorities: the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead (RBWM), Bracknell Forest Council and Slough Borough Council.

Our councils hold their elections to different timetables – Slough holds elections for one-third of its wards each year; Bracknell Forest and RBWM residents elect their entire council once every four years. Every ward in the Windsor parliamentary constit-uency will be holding elections this year on Thursday, May 2.

These elections are our opportunity to vote on local, rather than national, issues and I’ll be casting my vote based on records of the local authorities and the strength of local manifestos.

The RBWM Conservatives have pub-lished a fantastic manifesto laying out plans to make Windsor more prosper-ous, work harder for residents, and prioritise the things that people in the Royal Borough want to see put first.

First and foremost, the manifesto commits to ensuring that RBWM continues to have the lowest council tax in England outside of London, so that everyone can keep more of their own money in their own pocket.

RBWM Conservatives have also pledged to plant 2,000 new trees, invest £50m in highways and pave-ments, fix every pothole within 24 hours of being reported, ensure that 30 per cent of housing on RBWM- owned development sites is affordable and invest in state-of-the-art leisure facilities in Sunningdale and Windsor.

Perhaps most importantly, the manifesto commits to supporting a ‘better, not bigger’ Heathrow Airport, an issue which has been at the forefront of my work in Parliament for 14 years. The proposed expansion would have an enormous effect on the quality of life for all of us.

Under the Conservatives, the Royal Borough have been at the centre of the campaign against the third runway and have a proven track record fighting against the worsening of noise and air pollution in Windsor.

In a year when national issues have taken centre stage, it is important to remember the local issues at the heart of our communities and the councillors who help our everyday lives run just that little bit more smoothly.

Local politics matters and your vote is vital.